Album Review Wale serves Free Lunch on new EP

Wale is a bit of everything and bit of every other artist and with ''Free Lunch'', he serves a well contrived piece of work that covers Wale the rapper, singer, poet and the one who is bothered about a lot of things.

2018 has been a busy year for the American-Nigerian rapper with 'Free Lunch' being his third EP of the year so far, following previous releases in ''It's Complicated'' and ''Self Promotion'' with hints that he may be set to retire anytime soon.

The past releases have been kept really short allowing room for him to be honest, experimental but more importantly all about showing forth his growth as an artist and ''Free Lunch'' further enhances how well he is on track.

The project opens with 'Dummies', and in what is fast becoming regular with a number of projects, Wale opens up with spoken word, the drums are rolling as Wale jumps off at haters, ''Life could be easy, but it's never simple and it takes a real life, real nigga to tell the difference.''

This is a really brilliant intro where he asserts at his intelligence behind the microphone, which is one weapon that helps him capture different styles into his sound.

'Ungrateful & Thankful' continues his buoyant flow, as he retraces happenings in his past, acknowledging that he has been rather ungrateful for his journey.

Earlier in the month, Wale had alluded to suffering from depression in a post shared on his Instagram page and he mentions it in not too many words in his music.

On '3 Days 3 Hours', Wale creates a highlight on the project as he delivers one for the ladies. Smooth, gliding most-times rather than rapping, poetry in actual motion as he paints a picture of loneliness, introspective expressions, depression, like one in pains, hurting over lost love, one reaching for something he could not have.

There has been much buzz about a Wale and J. Cole collaboration project, which is yet to happen with many fast giving up on it ever getting released, but Wale reignites hope by serving us an insight of what the duo can create together with 'My Boy' (Freestyle).

Wale is not striving to compete with his verse, he is just rapping his head off, the flow is different from what he offered on the other songs, but the beat is Cole territory and he makes it count.

J. Cole has not had a subpar verse in a while and he is not about to start anytime soon, this is Cole making love to the beat as he takes the track to a different height.

''That big money talk should be reserved for those that got it, but when you really got it, you ain't pressed to talk about it''

Without a doubt, a joint project from these two will be one for the rap history books.

The project ends with 'Right Here' ft Eric Bellinger, and Wale is talking his talk, the wordsmith is back and he fully owns this closing track going on about his daughter, his idols, and his failings.

Free Lunch EP is 5 tracks well served, one that is way too short, but definitely has high replay value and only leaves you longing for more.

Wale's strength has always been in the flexibility of his flows, varying styles while not falling short on his lyricism. He is getting better at capturing all the elements needed in delivering a very listenable project. From start to end, the project has life, each song befittingly thriving on its own terms, but all well-snitched together to offer a seamless listen.

It may have taken five studio albums and a truckload of EPs long, but it sure seems Wale has finally cracked the code and ''Free Lunch'' emerges fully in the colors of his personality, originality and artistic prowess.

Rating: 3.5/5

Ratings

1-Dull

2-Boring

2.5-Average

3-Worth Checking Out

3.5-Hot

4-Smoking Hot

4.5-Amazing

5-Perfection