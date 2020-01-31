The Ghanaian actress cum social media sensation, who is now nursing her career in music, has kicked off from where she left off after meeting Cardi B in Ghana. Once again, the mother of one, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo has crossed borders with her ‘craziness’.

With series of rants on social media yesterday, Poloo dragged TV3 to the cleaners for failing to premiere her debut music video, which has been shot to her “Sexy Poloo” song which features Tic and a budding singer known as Tayst. According to the actress, TV3 rather used her to promote 'Attaa Adwoa' during her interview on the channel.

“If you watch the interview today after they finished interviewing me, the interviewer was like we are going to play your video but first let’s dance Atta Adwoa so he made me know that they are resetting my video but he wants us to dance Atta Adwoa first. Not knowing they wanted to use me to promote Atta Adwoa,” he lamented.

However, even though Rosemond Brown was angry and serious about what happened, how she registered her displeasure of the situation rather came off funny to viewers of the video due to how she butchered the Queen’s language. Poloo either didn’t pronounce her words well or misused them.

The video has therefore caught the attention on top Nigerian act, Olamide, who shared the video on his 5.9m following Instagram page which attracted comments from Wizkid and other Nigerian acts. See the screenshot plus video below for more.