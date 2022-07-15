RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Talented Singer-Songwriter Akin Busari drops new single 'Number One'

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

'Number One' is the brand new single from Nigerian singer songwriter Akin Busari. Using his signature smooth vocals, Afro beat sound, and romantic lyrics Akin Busari has once again delivered a musical masterpiece to make us dance and fall in love.

Akin Busari
Akin Busari

Canadian-Nigerian, Akin Busari is a talented artist who pushes the boundaries of his creativity by mixing R&B, Hip Hop, and Reggae with his African roots. In 'Number One', Akin delivers a personal confession of love, and sings of his love for women and his home, through heartfelt, honest, and relatable lyrics.

Recommended articles

Akin is a one-of-a-kind musician whose diverse background has helped him perfect an original and authentic voice that reflects his unique sound. His detailed approach to music and his willingness to allow his reality flow into his art has made him into a unique talent.

'Number One' is a lovely tune accompanied by a wonderful video. It's curated for love birds around the world and it's definitely one to add to your playlist.

Akin Busari - Number One Song Art
Akin Busari - Number One Song Art Pulse Nigeria

STREAM 'NUMBER ONE' HERE

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Adekunle Gold drops new single '5 Star'

Adekunle Gold drops new single '5 Star'

Quartermax studios marks Wole Soyinka’s 88th birthday with teaser for ‘The Adventures of Captain Blud’

Quartermax studios marks Wole Soyinka’s 88th birthday with teaser for ‘The Adventures of Captain Blud’

Iyanya recruits Kizz Daniel and Davido for new single 'Like'

Iyanya recruits Kizz Daniel and Davido for new single 'Like'

Fireboy links up with Asake for new single 'Bandana'

Fireboy links up with Asake for new single 'Bandana'

Talented Singer-Songwriter Akin Busari drops new single 'Number One'

Talented Singer-Songwriter Akin Busari drops new single 'Number One'

Guchi kicks off Q3 of 2022 with new single 'Speedometer'

Guchi kicks off Q3 of 2022 with new single 'Speedometer'

Omah Lay drops debut album 'Boy Alone'

Omah Lay drops debut album 'Boy Alone'

Prophetess: Typical Nollywood and why it fails to hit differently

Prophetess: Typical Nollywood and why it fails to hit differently

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Omah Lay, Fireboy DML, Adekunle Gold, Waje and others

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Omah Lay, Fireboy DML, Adekunle Gold, Waje and others

Trending

Kizz Daniel booed off stage by angry fans

Kizz Daniel

P-Square set to release two new singles

PSquare

Kizz Daniel issues apology to DMV fans

Kizz Daniel

‘Love Damini’ is a product and a victim of Burna Boy’s ‘golden run’

Love Damini Album Art