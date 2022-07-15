Canadian-Nigerian, Akin Busari is a talented artist who pushes the boundaries of his creativity by mixing R&B, Hip Hop, and Reggae with his African roots. In 'Number One', Akin delivers a personal confession of love, and sings of his love for women and his home, through heartfelt, honest, and relatable lyrics.
Talented Singer-Songwriter Akin Busari drops new single 'Number One'
'Number One' is the brand new single from Nigerian singer songwriter Akin Busari. Using his signature smooth vocals, Afro beat sound, and romantic lyrics Akin Busari has once again delivered a musical masterpiece to make us dance and fall in love.
Akin is a one-of-a-kind musician whose diverse background has helped him perfect an original and authentic voice that reflects his unique sound. His detailed approach to music and his willingness to allow his reality flow into his art has made him into a unique talent.
'Number One' is a lovely tune accompanied by a wonderful video. It's curated for love birds around the world and it's definitely one to add to your playlist.
