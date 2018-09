news

AKA has shared the visuals to his song, 'Fela In Versace' featuring Kiddominant.

South African rapper, AKA has released the highly anticipated video to his hit single, 'Fela In Versace' of the recently released album, ''Touch My Blood'' , where he teams up with Nigerian producer, Kiddominant.

The Nate Thomas directed visuals pays homage to the late Fela Anikulapo Kuti with the Nigerian flag flung high in the clip.