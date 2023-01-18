Details: On Tuesday, 18th November 2023 Ajebutter22 released the tracklist and cover art of his forthcoming third album 'Soundtrack To The Good Life'.
Ajebutter22 shares album cover and tracklist for upcoming album
Alternative music star Ajebutter22 has released the tracklist and album art of his forthcoming album.
Ahebutter22 has earlier released the track 'Enjoyment' on which he features the talented duo Ajebo Hustlers as a lead-up to the album.
Guest appearances: The album is set to feature a collection of Alternative and Afrobeats stars including Ajebo Hustlers, Koromone, Ladipoe, Toby Shang, and Oxlade.
Also on the album are Ghanaian stars Kidi and Joey B. Listeners will also be hearing contributions from UK artists: Kida Kudz, Not3s, and Mellissa.
Release date: 'Soundtrack To The Good Life' is set for release on Friday, 20th January 2023 and it will available on all major streaming platforms.
The album will be Ajebutter22's third album after 'Anytime Soon' released in 2014 and 'What Happens in Lagos' released in 2017.
