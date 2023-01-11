Details: In a tweet on his Twitter account, one of Nigeria's Alternative music pioneers Ajebutter22 revealed that his next album will be released in 10 days.
Ajebutter22 set to drop new album
Nigerian Alternative music star Ajebutter22 has announced that he will be releasing a new album in the coming days.
The smooth rhyming artist had earlier announced in 2022 that he will be releasing an album in 2023. He released the track 'Enjoyment' on which he featured Afrobeats duo Ajebo Hustlers.
The news of the impending release of his next album has generated excitement among fans who are eager to enjoy new music from one of Nigeria's laid-back artists.
Since he made his mark in 2012 with the hit single 'Omo Pastor', Ajebutter22 has become of the distinct voices in the Alternative genre which music carries a lush and relaxing feel.
The album is set for release on 20th January 2023 and it's titled 'The Soundtrack of a Goodlife'. It will be Ajebutter22's third album and fans will be eager to see the tracklist and guest artists on the album.
