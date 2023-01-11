Ajebutter22 set to drop new album

The smooth rhyming artist had earlier announced in 2022 that he will be releasing an album in 2023. He released the track 'Enjoyment' on which he featured Afrobeats duo Ajebo Hustlers.

The news of the impending release of his next album has generated excitement among fans who are eager to enjoy new music from one of Nigeria's laid-back artists.

Since he made his mark in 2012 with the hit single 'Omo Pastor', Ajebutter22 has become of the distinct voices in the Alternative genre which music carries a lush and relaxing feel.