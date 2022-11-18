Artist: Ajebutter22
Ajebutter22 returns with new single, 'Enjoyment' featuring Ajebo Hustlers
Alternative sensation Ajebutter22 has returned with a new single he calls 'Enjoyment' which features sensational duo Ajebo Hustlers.
Song Title: Enjoyment
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: November 18th, 2022
Producer: Chillz
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 3 minutes 24 seconds
Features: 1 - Ajebo Hustlers
Label: Butternation
Details/Takeaway: Alternative act Ajebutter22 makes comeback with a feel good single that features the super-talented duo Ajebo Hustlers.
