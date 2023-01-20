Artist: Ajebutter22
Ajebutter22 drops new album 'Soundtrack To The Good Life'
Alternative star Ajebutter22 has returned with his third album titled 'Soundtrack To The Good Life'.
Album Title: Soundtrack To The Good Life
Genre: Afrobeats, Alternative
Date of Release: January 20, 2022
Producers: (Track 1, 14 - ZYDM Beats), (Track 2 - Ransom Beat), (Track 3, 9 - Chillz), (Track 4, 10 - Studio Magic), (Track 5 - KC Freelay), (Track 6, 9 - Spax), (Track 7, 8 - Johnson IP), (Track 12 - Nova), (Track 13 - Youngzil), ( Track 15 - Twitch Papii)
Song Art:
Length: 47 minutes 17 seconds
Features: 11 - Koromone, Oxlade, Ajebo Hustlers, Ladipoe, Jeff Akoh, Kidi, Joey B, Kida Kudz, Melllisa, Not3s, Toby Shang
Label: Butternation
Details/Takeaway: Ajebutter22 returns with a new album on which he delivers the feel good cadence his music is known for while also exploring mainstream elements and tapping different acts for a comprehensive body of work.
