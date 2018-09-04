Ajebutter 22 Ghana Bounce Remix Ft Mr Eazi Eugy

news

Ajebutter 22 has released the remix to his hit single, 'Ghana Bounce' and it features Mr Eazi and Eugy.

'Ghana Bounce' released as a single last year ahead of his album, ''What Happens In Lagos'' , became an instant hit on the dancefloors with its very melodic and vibey sound.

Ajebutter now teams up with Banku Music boss, Eazi alongside Ghanaian born, British artist/producer Eugy to put a different spin to the song.

If you loved it the first time, then it is certain you will enjoy this even more.

The song is produced by Studio Magic.