Ajebutter 22 Ghana Bounce Remix Ft Mr Eazi Eugy

Listen to Mr Eazi and Eugy jump on the remix of 'Ghana Bounce' by Ajebutter 22.
'Ghana Bounce' released as a single last year ahead of his album, ''What Happens In Lagos'', became an instant hit on the dancefloors with its very melodic and vibey sound.
Ajebutter now teams up with Banku Music boss, Eazi alongside Ghanaian born, British artist/producer Eugy to put a different spin to the song.
If you loved it the first time, then it is certain you will enjoy this even more.
The song is produced by Studio Magic.