RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ajebo Hustlers set to drop new EP, 'Bad Boy Etiquette 101'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats talented duo Ajebo Hustlers has revealed they will be dropping a new project soon.

Ajebo Hustlers - 'Bad Boy Etiquette 101'
Ajebo Hustlers - 'Bad Boy Etiquette 101'

Details: On 21st November 2022, Ajebo Hustlers announced via their Instagram account that their next project an extended play called 'Bad Boy Etiqquete 101' will be released on December, 9th 2022.

Recommended articles

The highly anticipated EP comes off the back of their 2021 album 'Kpos Lifestyle' which delivered top singles such as 'Pronto' feat Omah Lay, 'Symbiosis' feat Nissi, 'Solace', and 'Barawo' feat Davido.

In 2022, Ajebo Hustlers has been featured by several artists including Omah Lay, Idahams, and Ajebutter22.

They also released the singles 'Caress' and 'In Love' feat fast-rising sensation Fave both of which received a warm reception from fans.

With their next project imminent, fans will be expecting the captivating music that made the duo one of Nigeria's most exciting talents.

'Bad Boy Etiqqute 101' can be expected to convey the Ajebo Hustlers' witty writing, smooth melody, and captivating storytelling.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ajebo Hustlers set to drop new EP, 'Bad Boy Etiquette 101'

Ajebo Hustlers set to drop new EP, 'Bad Boy Etiquette 101'

Ayra Starr dethrones Tiwa Savage, becomes first female artiste to record 11 entries on Turntable Charts

Ayra Starr dethrones Tiwa Savage, becomes first female artiste to record 11 entries on Turntable Charts

Odumodu Blvck releases highly anticipated single, 'Picanto' feat Zlatan & ECko Miles

Odumodu Blvck releases highly anticipated single, 'Picanto' feat Zlatan & ECko Miles

Rema's 'Calm Down' soars on Billboard Global 200

Rema's 'Calm Down' soars on Billboard Global 200

Wizkid's 'More Love, Less Ego' debutson Billboard 200

Wizkid's 'More Love, Less Ego' debutson Billboard 200

YCEE returns with smoking Amapiano single, 'Azul '22' feat Costa Titch, Phantom Steeze & Ma Gang Official

YCEE returns with smoking Amapiano single, 'Azul '22' feat Costa Titch, Phantom Steeze & Ma Gang Official

Funke Akindele releases trailer for ‘Battle on Buka Street’

Funke Akindele releases trailer for ‘Battle on Buka Street’

‘Nanny’: Anna Diop on diving into her personal life to play the lead in new psychological thriller [Pulse Interview]

‘Nanny’: Anna Diop on diving into her personal life to play the lead in new psychological thriller [Pulse Interview]

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the 1st to gain 500 million Instagram followers

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the 1st to gain 500 million Instagram followers

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Senth Music

Olamide signs new artist Senth Music to YBNL Records

Burna Boy

Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' earns nomination for 2023 Grammy Awards [See Full Nominations List]

Wizkid and Tems. (TBD)

Wizkid, Tems win 2022 AMA Awards [See Full Winners List]

Tems

Tems earns 3 nominations for 2023 Grammy Awards