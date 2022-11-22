Details: On 21st November 2022, Ajebo Hustlers announced via their Instagram account that their next project an extended play called 'Bad Boy Etiqquete 101' will be released on December, 9th 2022.
Ajebo Hustlers set to drop new EP, 'Bad Boy Etiquette 101'
Afrobeats talented duo Ajebo Hustlers has revealed they will be dropping a new project soon.
Recommended articles
The highly anticipated EP comes off the back of their 2021 album 'Kpos Lifestyle' which delivered top singles such as 'Pronto' feat Omah Lay, 'Symbiosis' feat Nissi, 'Solace', and 'Barawo' feat Davido.
In 2022, Ajebo Hustlers has been featured by several artists including Omah Lay, Idahams, and Ajebutter22.
They also released the singles 'Caress' and 'In Love' feat fast-rising sensation Fave both of which received a warm reception from fans.
With their next project imminent, fans will be expecting the captivating music that made the duo one of Nigeria's most exciting talents.
'Bad Boy Etiqqute 101' can be expected to convey the Ajebo Hustlers' witty writing, smooth melody, and captivating storytelling.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng