Ajebo Hustlers set to drop new EP 'Bad Boy Etiquette 101' in 2022

Afrobeats group Ajebo Hustlers are set to release a new EP 'Bad Boy Etiquette 101' in the later part of 2022. The news was reported by music platform 49th Street in a tweet on Thursday, 2nd June 2022.

Ajebo Hustlers recently released two new singles 'In Love' featuring rising star Fave and 'Caress'. The singles have received warm reception and it's a reminder of the unique flavor the duo has brought into the Nigerian music industry.

READ ALSO: AJEBO HUSTLERS JOIN FORCES WITH FAVE FOR NEW SINGLE 'IN LOVE'

In 2021, Ajebo Hustler dropped their debut album 'Kpos Lifestyle Vol 1' which contained hits such as 'Barawo,' 'Pronto,' featuring Omah Lay, and 'Symbiosis' featuring Nissi.

The forthcoming EP is a follow up on the success of 'Kpos Lifestyle Vol 1' and judging from their recent releases, 'Bad Boy Etiquette 101' EP will be one to look out for.

