Ajebo Hustlers previews new song featuring Mayorkun

The single titled 'No Love' is an Amapiano tune that delivers the sensational style that has made Ajebo Hustlers one of Nigeria's finest acts.

'No Love' will be on their forthcoming EP 'Bad Boy Etiquette 101' which they are set to release on 9th, December 2022.

The highly anticipated EP comes off the back of their 2021 album 'Kpos Lifestyle Vol 1' which delivered top singles such as 'Pronto' feat Omah Lay, 'Symbiosis' feat Nissi, 'Solace', and 'Barawo' feat Davido.

In 2022, Ajebo Hustlers has been featured by several artists including Omah Lay, Idahams, and Ajebutter22.

They also released the singles 'Caress' and 'In Love' feat fast-rising sensation Fave both of which received a warm reception from fans.