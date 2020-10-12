Details/Takeaway: This Country NaWa! Kpos Lifestyle preachers, Ajebo Hustlers release a remix to their 1da Banton-produced socio-political commentary, 'Barawo.'
This Davido assist comes on the song about the diminishing state of the country, extrajudicial killings, and police brutality, and also in the thick of #EndSARS protests across the world.
Date: October 11, 2020
Song Title: Barawo
Artist: Ajebo Hustlers featuring Davido
Genre: Afro-pop
Producer: 1da Banton
Album: TBA
Video Director: TBA
Label: The Plug
