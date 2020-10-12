Details/Takeaway: This Country NaWa! Kpos Lifestyle preachers, Ajebo Hustlers release a remix to their 1da Banton-produced socio-political commentary, 'Barawo.'

This Davido assist comes on the song about the diminishing state of the country, extrajudicial killings, and police brutality, and also in the thick of #EndSARS protests across the world.

Date: October 11, 2020

Song Title: Barawo

Artist: Ajebo Hustlers featuring Davido

Genre: Afro-pop

Producer: 1da Banton

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: The Plug

You can play the song below;