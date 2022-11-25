Artist: Ajebo Hustlers
Ajebo Hustlers features Mayorkun for new Amapiano tune, 'No Love (18 Plus)
Super-talented duo Ajebo Hustlers have released a new song 'No Love (18 Plus)' on which they feature Afrobeats star Mayorkun. The song is a lead single off their upcoming EP 'Bad Boy Etiquette 101'.
Recommended articles
Song Title: No Love (18 Plus)
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: November 25th, 2022
Producer: Clemzy
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 47 seconds
Features: 1 - Mayorkun
Label: The Plug Entertainment
Details/Takeaway: Ajebo Hustlers are notable for their sensational melody and flawless delivery with which they have delighted listeners. For their new single, they taps Mayorkun who delivers in swaggering fashion that combines with Ajebo Hustlers smooth style.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng