Ajebo Hustlers features Mayorkun for new Amapiano tune, 'No Love (18 Plus)

Adeayo Adebiyi

Super-talented duo Ajebo Hustlers have released a new song 'No Love (18 Plus)' on which they feature Afrobeats star Mayorkun. The song is a lead single off their upcoming EP 'Bad Boy Etiquette 101'.

Ajebo Hustlers
Ajebo Hustlers

Artist: Ajebo Hustlers

Song Title: No Love (18 Plus)

Genre: Amapiano

Date of Release: November 25th, 2022

Producer: Clemzy

Song Art:

Ajebo Hustlers - 'Bad Boy Etiquette 101'
Ajebo Hustlers - 'Bad Boy Etiquette 101' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 3 minutes 47 seconds

Features: 1 - Mayorkun

Label: The Plug Entertainment

Details/Takeaway: Ajebo Hustlers are notable for their sensational melody and flawless delivery with which they have delighted listeners. For their new single, they taps Mayorkun who delivers in swaggering fashion that combines with Ajebo Hustlers smooth style.

Adeayo Adebiyi

