A month ago, Nigerian singer, Lyta announced the end to his short stint with Olamide's YBNL.

In the chat with Naijaloaded, he made a lot of claims, but claims he will be forever grateful to Olamide. In response, Olamide made claims of his own.

While he denied new record label deal during the chat with Naijaloaded, he has since subtly announced his new record label, Doro Music Gang with announcement for new single, 'Monalisa.'