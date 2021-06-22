RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

After fight with Tolani Baj at reunion, Vee of BBNaija announces title of her debut album

Before her BBNaija apperance, she released singles like 'Feenin' (2017), 'Ecstacy' (2017), and 'On & On' (2019). After the show, she has dropped one single, titled 'Show' in 2020.

Nigerian reality TV star Vee [Instagram/Veeiye]

On June 22, 2021, Nigerian singer and contestant on the BBNaija Lockdown season, Vee has announced her latest single.

Via her Twitter page, she revealed that the album, Young and Reckless. She wrote that, "Young and Reckless out soon! A whole beautiful project."

