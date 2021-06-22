After fight with Tolani Baj at reunion, Vee of BBNaija announces title of her debut album
Before her BBNaija apperance, she released singles like 'Feenin' (2017), 'Ecstacy' (2017), and 'On & On' (2019). After the show, she has dropped one single, titled 'Show' in 2020.
Recommended articles
Via her Twitter page, she revealed that the album, Young and Reckless. She wrote that, "Young and Reckless out soon! A whole beautiful project."
Before her BBNaija apperance, she released singles like 'Feenin' (2017), 'Ecstacy' (2017), and 'On & On' (2019). After the show, she has dropped one single, titled 'Show' in 2020.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng