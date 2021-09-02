RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Legendary American, Ghostface Killah and Raekwon do a freestyle of Wizkid's 'Essence'

The Nigerian song, which currently sits at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 continues to gather some pace.

On September 2, 2021, legendary American rappers and members of the equally legendary Wu-Tang Clan, Raekwon and Ghostface Killah released a freestyle version of Wizkid's 'Essence.'

This comes one day after fellow American rapper, DaBaby equally jumped on a freestyle version of the song. Raekwon's and Ghostface Killah's version centres around female adulation and retains Tems's famous solo.

You can listen to the freestyle below;

