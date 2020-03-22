His sound, which he calls Afro New Wave, is fresh, imaginative, and quickly spreading around the world.

Teaming up with boundary pushing producer @Mindtigallo who just released his EP, Music Tourist Vol.1 and featured artist @Pretttboydo, who also has an EP, Everything Pretty.

Afrourbanplugg’s (Team Plugg) first single is a mission statement, showing how powerful this new style can be. A deep hypnotic groove mixes with sparse percussion to provide the perfect backdrop for Afrourbanplugg’s laid back and charismatic delivery. It is the perfect introduction to a team of artists who are at the forefront of a global musical revolution.

Afrourbanplugg (Team Plugg) is introducing Afro New Wave to the world
Afrourbanplugg (Team Plugg) is introducing Afro New Wave to the world

Listen and download the Afro New Wave here:

https://fanlink.to/AfrourbanpluggRa

Follow them on their social media links:

https://instagram.com/Afrourbanplugg

twitter.com/Afrourbanplugg

www.instagram.com/prettyboydo www.instagram.com/mindtigallo

Thank you! I truly appreciate it!

This is a featured post.