His sound, which he calls Afro New Wave, is fresh, imaginative, and quickly spreading around the world.

Teaming up with boundary pushing producer @Mindtigallo who just released his EP, Music Tourist Vol.1 and featured artist @Pretttboydo, who also has an EP, Everything Pretty.

Afrourbanplugg’s (Team Plugg) first single is a mission statement, showing how powerful this new style can be. A deep hypnotic groove mixes with sparse percussion to provide the perfect backdrop for Afrourbanplugg’s laid back and charismatic delivery. It is the perfect introduction to a team of artists who are at the forefront of a global musical revolution.

Afrourbanplugg (Team Plugg) is introducing Afro New Wave to the world

Listen and download the Afro New Wave here:

https://fanlink.to/AfrourbanpluggRa

Follow them on their social media links:

https://instagram.com/Afrourbanplugg

twitter.com/Afrourbanplugg

www.instagram.com/prettyboydo www.instagram.com/mindtigallo

Thank you! I truly appreciate it!

This is a featured post.