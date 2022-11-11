Artist: Afroselecta-BBK
Afroselecta-BBK returns with third installment of 'Driler & Vanilla' series
Talented artist and music producer Afroselecta-BBK has returned with the third installment of his 'Driller & Vanilla' series.
Album Title: Driller & Vanilla III
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: November 11th, 2022
Producer: Afro-Selecta-BBK
Song Art:
Length: -
Features: 13 - ODUMODUBLVCK, LAXY bbk, REEPLAY, BIG BLAQ, RHOMA BTW, PHAEMOUS, SWAG G, KID, JVSH, KID MALIQ, 3PLE TRET, MONSTER SOUNDZ & EEskay
Label: Afroselecta-BBK
Details/Takeaway: Afroselecta-BBK brings together some of the finest talents across the bubbling Abuja Hip Hop scene to deliver an exciting variety of Drill.
