AfroselectaBBK is an Abuja-based Nigerian producer. Like UCEE, he has worked with artists like EEskay, Odumodublvck, Mazi Codex and more.

In July 2020, he released 'TADE: The Afro Drill Experiment' with Odumodublvck and CMG. Based on the UK-originated, Chicago-formed Drill sound, they discuss Nigerian realities from the social media, young millennial/gen Z Nigerian viewpoint.

A lot of their topics are laidback and interesting, but they are also resonant and relatable.

On 'Cheffing,' Odumodublvck and CMG discuss life during the COVID-19 lockdown as young Nigerian creatives. They cook a lot of spicy noodles, make the little money they have, smoke up a little, peep Pastor Odumeje for some comic relief and sex for clarity.

Only Odumodublvck can say, "Lick that thing like agbalumo, such that clitoris gently" without blinking. 'False Accusations' seems to be inspired by the sad passing young Nigerian, Izu who committed suicide during the lockdown after he was falsely accused of rape.

Another Nigerian who was accused of rape was Dr. Olufunmilayo, by his supposed ex-girlfriend, Bola Aseyan. The song is an interesting take on the dilemma of a person falsely accused of rape by a self-acclaimed d*ck pleaser and "beast on d*ck."

Conversely, 'True Accusations' offers an interesting take on rape and abuse of office by Nigerian men in high places; pastors, spiritual fathers, patriarchs, and more. It also documents how rape victims struggle to convince Nigerians of their abuse.

'Oh Lord (Flex)' is a feel-good track about the good life. The Slice-produced 'Egungun' is a rage music with all the right ingredients. The most impressive thing about this EP is its high Nigerian resonance in terms of topic and language of delivery. Impressive.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

7.2 - Victory