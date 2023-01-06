Artist: Afroselecta-BBK
Afroselecta-BBK & Esskay teams up with Eeskay, David AceKeyz & Dayo for new single 'Wuse Miami'
Sensational producer Afroselecta-BBK has teamed up with Eeskay, David AceKeyz & Dayo for a new single they call 'Wuse Miami'.
Song Title: Wuse Miami
Genre: Afrobeats, Swing
Date of Release: January 5th, 2022
Producers: Afroselecta-BBK, David AceKeyz
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 39 seconds
Features: 3 - Eeskay, David AceKeyz & Dayo
Label: 1174123 Records DK
Details/Takeaway: This is The First to Kickoff the Buzzing Abuja Music Scene and calendar year and it features heavy weights EEskay and Afroselecta-BBK. They serve up this sizzling, fun and catchy tune “WUSE MIAMI” It features production from Multitalented David AceKeyz alongside Afroselecta-BBK.
It also features vocals from upcoming ABJ act - Dayo. WUSE, is the most popular district in the FCT and the track will get you bopping Just like the “Coupe Boys” had the world Dancing.
