RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Afroselecta-BBK & Esskay teams up with Eeskay, David AceKeyz & Dayo for new single 'Wuse Miami'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Sensational producer Afroselecta-BBK has teamed up with Eeskay, David AceKeyz & Dayo for a new single they call 'Wuse Miami'.

'Wuse Miami' cover art
Artist: Afroselecta-BBK

Song Title: Wuse Miami

Genre: Afrobeats, Swing

Date of Release: January 5th, 2022

Producers: Afroselecta-BBK, David AceKeyz

Song Art:

'Wuse Miami' cover art
Length: 3 minutes 39 seconds

Features: 3 - Eeskay, David AceKeyz & Dayo

Label: 1174123 Records DK

Details/Takeaway: This is The First to Kickoff the Buzzing Abuja Music Scene and calendar year and it features heavy weights EEskay and Afroselecta-BBK. They serve up this sizzling, fun and catchy tune “WUSE MIAMI” It features production from Multitalented David AceKeyz alongside Afroselecta-BBK.

It also features vocals from upcoming ABJ act - Dayo. WUSE, is the most popular district in the FCT and the track will get you bopping Just like the “Coupe Boys” had the world Dancing.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
