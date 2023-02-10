ADVERTISEMENT
Afroselecta-BBK & Laxy-BBK combine for new single 'Different P'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afroselecta-BBK and his brother Laxy-BBK has combine for a new tingling tune titled 'Different P'.

LAXY BBK - 'Different P'
LAXY BBK - 'Different P'

Artist: Laxy-BBK

Song Title: Different P

Genre: Hip Hop

Date of Release: February 10th, 2023

Producer: Afroselecta-BBK

Song Art:

LAXY BBK - 'Different P'
LAXY BBK - 'Different P' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 1 minute 29 seconds

Features: 1- Afroselecta-BBK

Label: Astroloud Music

Details/Takeaway: 'Different P' is a blend of genres to deliver a sizzling tune that is the first offering of their the upcoming project 'Jet' by Laxy-BBK.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

