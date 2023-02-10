Artist: Laxy-BBK
Afroselecta-BBK & Laxy-BBK combine for new single 'Different P'
Afroselecta-BBK and his brother Laxy-BBK has combine for a new tingling tune titled 'Different P'.
Song Title: Different P
Genre: Hip Hop
Date of Release: February 10th, 2023
Producer: Afroselecta-BBK
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 1 minute 29 seconds
Features: 1- Afroselecta-BBK
Label: Astroloud Music
Details/Takeaway: 'Different P' is a blend of genres to deliver a sizzling tune that is the first offering of their the upcoming project 'Jet' by Laxy-BBK.
Afroselecta-BBK & Laxy-BBK combine for new single 'Different P'
