Afropop star, 2ice features Buffalo Souljah in new song "Erykah Badu"

This is coming after his previous release single and visual titled “60 Degree” which is still making waves on all media platforms.

The central theme of the song embraces African beauty as a whole and uses American singer-songwriter, record producer and actress, who is also Called Queen of Neo Soul Erykah Badu to depict the context of the song.

Pulse Nigeria

In recent interview with 2ice, the singer said he would be extremely consistent this year as he would be unleashing different projects so as to feed his fans nothing but with good music.

Download this mid tempo lovely song which is produce by GTbeats

