Afropop sensation Oladapo releases new single 'If At All'
Oladapo is set to make waves once again with the release of his highly anticipated single, 'If at All'.
This captivating track marks his first release since his debut project, 'Blind,' which garnered critical acclaim in 2021.
With its introspective and vulnerable lyrics, paired with silky smooth vocals and warm, summery sonics, 'If at All' promises to be a transformative musical experience.
The artist skillfully contrasts his introspective journey with infectious melodies and rhythms that transport listeners to a sun-soaked beach, encouraging them to revel in the blissful moments of love and companionship.
The song's infectiouss energy and irresistible charm will undoubtedly captivate fans old and new, inviting them to hit the dance floor and celebrate life's simple pleasures.
Since the release of his debut project 'Blind,' Oladapo has been steadily building a dedicated fanbase with his infectious sound and heartfelt storytelling.
Released on August 11, 2023, 'If at All' serves as a testament to his evolving artistry and is set to further establish Oladapo as a rising star in the Afrobeat genre and beyond.
