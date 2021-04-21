RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Afrofusion artist Dimi keye releases new single titled 'Palay' featuring Mystro

Authors:

Pulse Mix

The amapiano inspired track which is also produced by the featured artist is set to be a street anthem..

Afrofusion artist Dimi keye releases new single titled 'Palay' featuring Mystro

Pulse Nigeria

According to Dimikeye, “Palay" was inspired by good vibes, beautiful people, and the groovy sound of amapiano.

"We really just wanted to create something to make the people happy while making reference to the palliative scandal that happened in the country last year" according to Dimi.

Listen and enjoy.

This track is also available on Audiomack, you can listen to it via the link below 🏾

https://audiomack.com/dimi-keye-1/song/palay .

Follow Dimi Keye on all social media platforms.

IG, Twitter, FB - @Dimikeye

*This is a featured post.

