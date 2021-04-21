Afrofusion artist Dimi keye releases new single titled 'Palay' featuring Mystro
The amapiano inspired track which is also produced by the featured artist is set to be a street anthem..
"We really just wanted to create something to make the people happy while making reference to the palliative scandal that happened in the country last year" according to Dimi.
