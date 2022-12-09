Afrobeats superstars R2Bees return with new single, 'Sun Mo Mi'

Song Title: Sun Mo Mi

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: December 9th, 2022

Producer: KillBeatz

Song Art:

Length: 3 minutes 24 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Ziiki Media

Details/Takeaway: "Su Mo Mi" which translates to Love Me is a Ga word (language spoken by southern people of Ghana). It’s a love song that calls on the partner to give him some love if she really loves him.

Typical of Mugeez, the smooth voiced crooner makes it easy for music lovers as he delivers extraordinarily with a catchy sing along hook. Omar Sterling displayed his special ability as he delivers excellently on the new single.