Afrobeats superstars R2Bees return with new single, 'Sun Mo Mi'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Ghanaian Afrobeats superstars R2Bees has returned with a new single titled 'Sun Mo Mi'.

R2bees
Artist: R2Bees

Song Title: Sun Mo Mi

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: December 9th, 2022

Producer: KillBeatz

Song Art:

R2Bees - 'Sun Mo Mi'
Length: 3 minutes 24 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Ziiki Media

Details/Takeaway: "Su Mo Mi" which translates to Love Me is a Ga word (language spoken by southern people of Ghana). It’s a love song that calls on the partner to give him some love if she really loves him.

Typical of Mugeez, the smooth voiced crooner makes it easy for music lovers as he delivers extraordinarily with a catchy sing along hook. Omar Sterling displayed his special ability as he delivers excellently on the new single.

'Su Mo Mi' is a feel good song which should get party goers jiggy on the dance floor as it brings lovers closer to each other as well.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

