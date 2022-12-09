Artist: R2Bees
Afrobeats superstars R2Bees return with new single, 'Sun Mo Mi'
Ghanaian Afrobeats superstars R2Bees has returned with a new single titled 'Sun Mo Mi'.
Song Title: Sun Mo Mi
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: December 9th, 2022
Producer: KillBeatz
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 24 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Ziiki Media
Details/Takeaway: "Su Mo Mi" which translates to Love Me is a Ga word (language spoken by southern people of Ghana). It’s a love song that calls on the partner to give him some love if she really loves him.
Typical of Mugeez, the smooth voiced crooner makes it easy for music lovers as he delivers extraordinarily with a catchy sing along hook. Omar Sterling displayed his special ability as he delivers excellently on the new single.
'Su Mo Mi' is a feel good song which should get party goers jiggy on the dance floor as it brings lovers closer to each other as well.
