Teni returns with new supercharged single 'No Days Off'

'No Days Off' is a record that combines Hip Hop and Yoruba Tungba elements for a supercharged song that's sure to arrest the attention of listeners.

The single packs a swaggering Pop rap delivery that showcases the versatility that has helped her reach the top of the industry. The award-winning sensation has been away from the music scene for some time and 'No Days Off' is a return to the conversation.

The song is her first release of 2023 after appearing in a collaboration with Landlady Enterprise. The highly anticipated single sparked interest with its teaser and the song's release has satisfied the craving of listeners who are eager to get new music from the superstar.

ADVERTISEMENT