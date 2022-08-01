Zinoleesky continues his love affair with Amapiano

The video was posted with the caption "I’ll be inside playing CALL OF DUTY!" which suggests that the single might be named 'Call of Duty' after the popular video game.

What the song sounds like: The song is another Amapiano single which is the genre of choice for the Marlian Act. His previous 2022 releases 'Loving You' and 'Rocking' are both Amapiano with Zinoleesky continuing to assert himself as Nigeria's chief Amapiano artist.

One too many Amapiano Songs: Since he became a mainstream act in 2020 with his 'Chrome' EP which was an Amapiano project, Zinoleesky has been on a one-way street with his style of music.

Two years after achieving fame, Zinoleesky is still sonically tethered to the sound that made him into a star. While he still enjoys impressive patronage and followership despite the linear nature of his music, critics have expected him to move beyond Amapiano and establish himself as a talent who is capable of exploring different soundscapes.

Zinoleesky is no longer a newcomer and his Amapiano style while it might still be enjoyable is no longer fresh and is rather becoming boringly predictable. So indeed, it might be a case of one too many Amapiano songs.