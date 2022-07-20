RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Mayorkun announces North America Tour

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats Superstar Mayorkun released the dates and venues for his upcoming North America tour.

Mayorkun (Mdundo)
Mayorkun (Mdundo)

Mayorkun who is one of Nigeria's most talented songwriters and versatile singers announced his 2022 tour via his social media accounts.

The 'Mama' crooner will kick off his 19-city tour of the USA and Canada in September 2022 starting in Chicago on the 28th and closing off on 30th October 2022 at the Strand Theatre in Providence.

