Artist: Joeboy
Joeboy returns with captivating new tune 'Contour'
Afrobeats star Joeboy has released a new single he calls 'Contour'.
Recommended articles
Song Title: Contour
Genre: Highlife, Afrobeats
Date of Release: August 18, 2022
Producer: Tempoe
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 3 minutes 09 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: EMPAWA
Details/Takeaway: Joeboy is one of Nigeria's finest singers whose harmony is defining the Afropop scene. His latest single 'Contour' adopts Highlife progression to deliver a soothing tune.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng