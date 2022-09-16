Afrobeats sensation Lojay delivers new single 'Leader!' along with sizzling visuals

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Lojay has returned with a new single he calls 'Leader!' This is his first single since joining forces with Chris Brown for the remix of his hit single 'Monalisa'.

Lojay - Leader!
Lojay - Leader!

Artist: Lojay

Song Title: Leader!

Genre: Afropop

Date of Release: September 16, 2022

Producer: P.Priime

Song Art:

Lojay - Leader!
Lojay - Leader! Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 22 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Orchard

Details/Takeaway: Lojay is a sensational artist whose ability to manipulate melody into different exciting forms has made him into one of the finest voices in Afrobeats. When his impressive writing and flawless delivery is considered, Lojay stands tall amongst the artists whose talent is defining the Afrobeats scene.

Lojay shares a surefire anthem that will appease fans worldwide who have been anticipating new music from Nigeria’s hottest rising exports. Opening with thumping drums, ‘Leader’ comes to life with lush layers of synth and vocal loops, before Lojay enters with his distinctive vocals taking centre stage. The captivating record drops alongside highly stylised visuals based in a dystopian computerised setting and embellished with stunning Afrofuturistic outfits, starring Lojay himself.

Speaking on the video & single, Lojay shares, “I created Leader at a very significant period in my life, a period of self-discovery. If I say, It’s quite personal. My life has drastically changed in the last year and fame has made settling into a relationship even more difficult, so I channelled that into a conversation with the mic. I wanted to try something sonically that was different from anything I’ve done previously and it just felt like the perfect song to set the tone for the upcoming project. When we were brainstorming around the video, Seyi (UAX) and I were particular about stage sets and dark tones. He introduced a dystopian feel to it which further set the counter clockwise feel of this phase of Lojay as an artist compared to my previous work.”

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
