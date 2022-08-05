His uniquely infuses Pop, EDM, and R&B to offer a refreshing Afrobeats sound. ASH has displayed his talent on hit singles such as 'Bounce 2 this' which reached Top 20 on the national charts in the UK and reaching the number 1 spot on the UK Garage & Club charts.
Fast-rising international Afrobeats sensation ASH drops new single 'Crazy Lover'
Dubai raised Pop/ R&B/ multi fusion singer songwriter ASH can be described as an incredibly talented singer and songwriter.
His talent has also pushed him to big stages such as the grande finale of the Miss World Beauty Pageant in London, which has 700 million viewers across the world.
His new single 'Crazy Lover' is a blend of sounds to create an explosive Afrobeats jam that will have delight listeners.
