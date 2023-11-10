Omawumi's dazzles with soulful sound & touching topics on new project 'More'

Since then, she has continued to rise to prominence, making her mark in the Nigerian music scene with her unique style and distinct voice.

Across four albums and one EP, Omawumi has established herself as one of Nigeria’s most euphonious voices, gracefully expressing a range of emotions with her boundless vocals.

Omawumi returns once more with her latest LP titled 'More'. She calls upon the storytelling technique that’s worked so well for her in the past.

Recounting tales from that era, and also her recent past, gives the project a humane touch after all, a streak of humility amidst the pop flagrance.

“Music is everything…it is a form of communication that speaks on every part of life that has ears, it is very spiritual, it can be a teacher, sometimes even in the abstract, there is a language,” Omawumi says on her new EP.

'Thank God' is an ode to God's guidance in her journey, 'Try' delves into unrequited love. 'More,' featuring Psycho YP, is a plea for genuine affection.