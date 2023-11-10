ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Omawumi's dazzles with soulful sound & touching topics on new project 'More'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Omawumi's journey in the music industry is a testament to her tenacity and raw talent.

Afrobeats royalty Omawumi dazzles on new project 'More'
Afrobeats royalty Omawumi dazzles on new project 'More'

Recommended articles

Since then, she has continued to rise to prominence, making her mark in the Nigerian music scene with her unique style and distinct voice.

Across four albums and one EP, Omawumi has established herself as one of Nigeria’s most euphonious voices, gracefully expressing a range of emotions with her boundless vocals.

Omawumi returns once more with her latest LP titled 'More'. She calls upon the storytelling technique that’s worked so well for her in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recounting tales from that era, and also her recent past, gives the project a humane touch after all, a streak of humility amidst the pop flagrance.

“Music is everything…it is a form of communication that speaks on every part of life that has ears, it is very spiritual, it can be a teacher, sometimes even in the abstract, there is a language,” Omawumi says on her new EP.

'Thank God' is an ode to God's guidance in her journey, 'Try' delves into unrequited love. 'More,' featuring Psycho YP, is a plea for genuine affection.

'Love You Well' celebrates love in all its forms. In 'Yolo,' Omawumi urges us to find solace and seize opportunities. 'No Be Play' motivates us to face adversity and criticism with prayer, and conquer our 'fears.' The album wraps up with 'Auzubillah' which restates her unwavering faith and resilience.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shallipopi drops debut album 'Presido La Pluto'

Shallipopi drops debut album 'Presido La Pluto'

Bella Shmurda unveils baby boy in adorable new pictures

Bella Shmurda unveils baby boy in adorable new pictures

Omawumi's dazzles with soulful sound & touching topics on new project 'More'

Omawumi's dazzles with soulful sound & touching topics on new project 'More'

Sensational singer Wurld shares new EP 'Don't Get Used To This'

Sensational singer Wurld shares new EP 'Don't Get Used To This'

Keke Palmer files restraining order against baby daddy over domestic abuse

Keke Palmer files restraining order against baby daddy over domestic abuse

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala set to feature in Mo Abudu's new docu-series

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala set to feature in Mo Abudu's new docu-series

Grant’s Crew Nights Out: An unforgettable experience for you and your crew!

Grant’s Crew Nights Out: An unforgettable experience for you and your crew!

Sela Vie debuts with 2 new tracks, 'Chasing The Paper' and 'Money'

Sela Vie debuts with 2 new tracks, 'Chasing The Paper' and 'Money'

PaBrymo taps TG Omori for music video of single 'In Battle' feat Zlatan

PaBrymo taps TG Omori for music video of single 'In Battle' feat Zlatan

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A List of Nigerian Albums released in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

A pulse review of Seyi Vibez's album 'Thy Kingdom Come'

Seyi Vibez's 'Billion Dollar Baby' is the longest #1 album of 2023

Joeboy drops new single ‘Only God Can Save Me’

Joeboy drops new single ‘Only God Can Save Me’, announces new EP

Morravey is the latest Apple Music Africa Rising artist

Morravey named as the new Apple Music Africa Rising artist