Afrobeats next generation OG Frizzy releases his second single of the year, 'Holl-Up'

We have seen the next generation put a new spin on today’s Afro beat sound. The next generation have created a new blueprint and OG Frizzy is one of them.

#FeatureByOGFrizzy - OG Frizzy born Okojie Genesis Odianosen, hails from Edo state South south of Nigeria, discovered his musical talent at an early age of 11, having gatherings with friends and making live music. At the age of 16 he joined his church Choir were his talent was further developed. OG Frizzy is a singer song writer and producer with heavy influence from afro beats and RnB. OG frizzy creates a blend of music using Afro beats Known as Afro Fusion, drawing inspiration from the likes of Burna Boy, Saint Jhn, Skip Marley and HER

His Single Holl-Up showcases his style in delivery and afro fusion. Holl-Up describes his social interaction between him and a girl of interest.

OGFrizzy Social Media

Instagram

https://instagram.com/thisfrizzy_?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Twitter

https://twitter.com/thisfrizzy?s=11&t=0chTvVxWz17eBmUHIN3ITA

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/og.frizzy.5

TikTok

www.tiktok.com/@thisfrizzy

Snapchat

https://www.snapchat.com/add/frizzy_voa

Listen to new Single on all steaming platforms.

https://music.apple.com/ng/artist/ogfrizzy/1603678133

https://open.spotify.com/artist/57vw3Shmu6w821q92BFtQ5?si=BKmfAtCWTtqKAkKqb7mgYg

