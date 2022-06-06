The expensive saxophone, a Selmer Paris Supreme 2022, was acquired by the family of the Afrobeat legend in an effort led by his son, Made Kuti, sister Yeni Kuti, and a committee of family and friends.
Femi Kuti gifted multi-million naira Saxophone ahead of his 60th birthday
Ahead of his 60th birthday on June 16, Afrobeat legend, Femi Kuti received an expensive saxophone as his 60th birthday gift from his family.
Speaking on the reason for joining in the surprise, Yeni Kuti said the family needed to celebrate Femi, who puts others before him and remains hardworking.
Made, the third generation Afrobeat talent also spoke on his father's selflessness. He said he could tell his father coveted the saxophone but will not change his old saxophone despite the glitches it has been having in recent times.
The 26-year-old Grammy-nominated artist revealed that he spotted the saxophone in the company of his father during one of their tours. From the look in his father's eyes, he could tell he wanted the saxophone but would rather put his responsibilities before his wants or needs.
"This as far as I am concerned is the award of the people, it's bigger than Grammy. I can't ask got more," the joyous Femi Kuti said as he received the saxophone valued at over €8000 from his family on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the New Afrikan Shrine during the Father & Son: The Experience event.
