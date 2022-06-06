RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Femi Kuti gifted multi-million naira Saxophone ahead of his 60th birthday

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Ahead of his 60th birthday on June 16, Afrobeat legend, Femi Kuti received an expensive saxophone as his 60th birthday gift from his family.

Femi Kuti receving the present from his family
Femi Kuti receving the present from his family

The expensive saxophone, a Selmer Paris Supreme 2022, was acquired by the family of the Afrobeat legend in an effort led by his son, Made Kuti, sister Yeni Kuti, and a committee of family and friends.

Recommended articles

Speaking on the reason for joining in the surprise, Yeni Kuti said the family needed to celebrate Femi, who puts others before him and remains hardworking.

Made, the third generation Afrobeat talent also spoke on his father's selflessness. He said he could tell his father coveted the saxophone but will not change his old saxophone despite the glitches it has been having in recent times.

The 26-year-old Grammy-nominated artist revealed that he spotted the saxophone in the company of his father during one of their tours. From the look in his father's eyes, he could tell he wanted the saxophone but would rather put his responsibilities before his wants or needs.

Femi Kuti receving the present from his family
Femi Kuti receving the present from his family Pulse Nigeria

"This as far as I am concerned is the award of the people, it's bigger than Grammy. I can't ask got more," the joyous Femi Kuti said as he received the saxophone valued at over €8000 from his family on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the New Afrikan Shrine during the Father & Son: The Experience event.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

God's timing's the best, the album is not - Naira Marley's (GTTB) review [Pulse Album Review]

God's timing's the best, the album is not - Naira Marley's (GTTB) review [Pulse Album Review]

Femi Kuti gifted multi-million naira Saxophone ahead of his 60th birthday

Femi Kuti gifted multi-million naira Saxophone ahead of his 60th birthday

'Maybe we should get guns instead of this fu*king PVC' - Ruger

'Maybe we should get guns instead of this fu*king PVC' - Ruger

Omah Lay and Justin Bieber perform 'Attention' for the first time [Video]

Omah Lay and Justin Bieber perform 'Attention' for the first time [Video]

Ruger set to release 'Second Wave' deluxe

Ruger set to release 'Second Wave' deluxe

Wijnaldum shares video vibing to 'Dada' remix by Young Jonn and Davido

Wijnaldum shares video vibing to 'Dada' remix by Young Jonn and Davido

Davido, Don Jazzy, Mr Macaroni, others react to Ondo church attack

Davido, Don Jazzy, Mr Macaroni, others react to Ondo church attack

BBNaija's Pere's accuser threatens to release his tape with 1st lady of Kogi State

BBNaija's Pere's accuser threatens to release his tape with 1st lady of Kogi State

Jae5 shares video snippet of songs with Blaqbonez, Black Sherif and Headie One

Jae5 shares video snippet of songs with Blaqbonez, Black Sherif and Headie One

Trending

Kizz Daniel and Davido set to release joint EP

Kizz Daniel and Davido

To whom little is given, less is expected: What the Headies rebuke says about Portable [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Portable (NotjustOK)

Wizkid, Tems, Fireboy DML nominated for BET awards 2022 [Full Nominee List]

Wizkid, Tems, Fireboy DML nominated for BET awards 2022

Burna Boy is the best songwriter in Nigeria - Victony makes solid claim

Burna Boy and Victony