Afro-fusion star Shoday taps Bella Shmurda for new EP 'Brkfst'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afro-fusion star Shoday shares new EP 'Brkfst'.

The 6-track EP showcases Shoday's unique blend of melodic hooks, thought-provoking lyrics, and infectious beats. The EP also features an exciting special guest appearance from Bella Shmurda on 'Billion Boy'.

Drawing inspiration from his diverse musical influences, Shoday's 'BRKFST' promises a sonic journey that seamlessly blends elements of Afrobeats, hip-hop, R&B, and pop. Each track is crafted with meticulous attention to detail, reflecting Shoday's dedication to his craft and passion for creating music that resonates with listeners on a deep level and relatable.

From the soulful melodies of 'GirlsHostel' to the high-energy vibes of 'You,' 'BRKFST' offers a dynamic listening experience that is sure to leave a lasting impression. Shoday's introspective lyrics invite listeners to reflect on life's journey, love, and personal growth.

With 'BRKFST,' Shoday displays his versatility as he continues to forge a part for himself in the Nigerian music industry.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

