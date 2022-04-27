The Afro-fusion star dabbles with Afrobeat on this new single.
Afro-fusion singer Chyzzi teams up with Peruzzi on new hit single titled 'Offwhite' amid upcoming EP
Chyzzi sets off 2022 with a release of a smash single titled "offwhite", featuring Peruzzi. The single is off his long-awaited EP "Sex Tape", set to drop on the 6th of May, 2022.
Listen to Offwhite here: https://fanlink.to/Offwhite
ABOUT CHYZZI
Harrison Chimzim Anokwuru popularly known as Chyzzi is an award-winning Nigerian Afro-fusion singer/songwriter
Chyzzi launched his career in 2017 and released his debut single alongside label mate- “Paranoid”. Following his chart-topping solo debut single “BOMB” he released a sophomore single featuring Aristokrat records’ Ceeza Milli titled “Approve” which was another top record with massive airplay
Chyzzi blends different genres of music perfectly to give him that unique sound he calls Afro-Fusion / AfroPunk
CONNECT WITH CHYZZI
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/chyzzitunes/
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/chyzzitunes
