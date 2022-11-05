Afro-fusion act Scarface Jigga enlists Kelvyn Boy for 'On My Mind'.

With production driven by Nigerian-based producer Nami; Scarface and Kelvynboy take listeners on a 3-minute sonic journey of professing love.

Scarface’s musical DNA is reflected in "On My Mind," which incorporates his poignant penship and lover boy persona. After meeting a lady, the singer becomes enamored with her and distance makes him fond of her, as she always pops up in his head.

The singer professes his love for a girl in this musical masterpiece, and the song revolves around Scarface's love interest, who is always in his thoughts. The singer can't get his girl out of his mind and eulogizes her in his lyrics. "On My Mind" has lovely melodies and lush instrumentation that lift the listener's spirits.

Pulse Nigeria

The song intermixes mid-tempo Dancehall and Afrobeats elements to get its listener in the mood to groove and rock the dancefloor. Speaking about the single, Scarface said: "On My Mind" is a harmonious tune that depicts a love story which has been tested and experiences ups and downs but both parties involved are committed to making things work out.

Scarface is a new, dynamic, and much-welcome addition to the Afrofusion scene, clearly carving out his own path with a strong voice. He has previously released successful commercial singles such as "Abena" in 2020, "Bounce" in 2021, and an EP titled "ELV8."

Pulse Nigeria

Scarface is a new, dynamic, and much-welcome addition to the Afrofusion scene, clearly carving out his own path with a strong voice.Listen, Buy & Download Scarface Jigga's ''On My Mind'' Below: https://found.ee/OnMyMind

_----_