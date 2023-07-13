ADVERTISEMENT
AFRIMMA is set to celebrate a decade of African music with 2023 edition

Adeayo Adebiyi

Foremost African Music Award Ceremony in Diaspora, The African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) 2023 is set for its 10th edition.

AFRIMMA seeks to consolidate the success of its previous ceremonies by continuing its quest of crossing boundaries with music. In the words of AFRIMMA Board President, Anderson Obiagwu, “This year’s ceremony promises to be the biggest and best version of the award ceremony. AFRIMMA is 10 and African music in the past 10 years has reached new milestones and it’s worth rolling out the drums in celebration.”

The AFRIMMA Fashion show is set to take place on September 16 at the FiveAM Theatre. This would be another historic event of the AFRIMMA Fashion Show with world-renowned fashion houses gracing the glamorous fashion stage.

The Award ceremony is set to take place at the monumental Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas, Texas on September 17, 2023. Alongside the main ceremony would be events like the highly topical AFRIMMA Music Panel, which has come to be a fixture of the award ceremony.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

