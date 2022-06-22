AFRIMA meets ECCAS, UNESCO in Gabon, discusses plans to stimulate Africa's creative economy

AFRIMA, which is in partnership with the African Union Commission (AUC), corroborated UNESCO’s standpoint, on the need to deepen Africa’s creative exports, especially through providing access to training and resources for young aspiring creatives.

According to UNESCO’s representative to Gabon and ECCAS, Mr. Eric Voli Bi, Africa’s creative economy needs more support and opportunities for the youth - who make up the larger chunk of the workforce - to thrive.

He said, “I must thank AFRIMA for constantly projecting the continent in a positive light to the world, and for giving African youths opportunities to be recognized on a continental and even global scale. UNESCO is always interested in youth education and development initiatives, and AFRIMA is one veritable platform to help stimulate potentials among these youths. I believe, with one voice, we can speak louder. That is the way to go.”

The President of ECCAS Commission, His Excellency Gilberto Da Piedade Vérissimo, accompanied by Her Excellency Ms. Kapinga-Yvette Ngandu, Commissioner in charge of the Department of Gender Promotion and Human and Social Developments, ECCAS, welcomed the AFRIMA delegates to its regional secretariat and pledged support towards AFRIMA. He assured that ECCAS will partner AFRIMA to provide capacity building for African youths across the central African region as well as develop its music industry.

Vérissimo said, “Every year, we see our African artistes shine on global levels. It will be retrogressive for us, if we do not invest in them as well. ECCAS, in partnership with the European Union, will continue to invest resources into capacity building for African youths, especially within the entertainment sector. Apart from healthcare and education, the cultural and creative sector of the Central African region is within our primary focus. We are excited that platforms like AFRIMA thrive to give voice to our objectives, and we will pull our weight behind it, for the growth of the continent.”

On behalf of the awards platform, the President and Executive President, AFRIMA, Mr. Mike Dada, assured Africans that the AFRIMA, which has been running since 2014, will continue to prioritize inclusivity in its capacity-building initiatives.

“AFRIMA, and all its supporting initiatives, like the Africa Creative Academy, which we have in the pipeline, is for the entire continent. It is not an East African affair, or a West African Affair. We are one voice and one platform for the African people. So, our capacity-building efforts will cover the length and breadth of the continent and the diaspora. We equally apply this same character in all our campaigns, especially our submission of entries which is ongoing from now till August 5, 2022; it covers everyone across the continent and the diaspora.

“We have done this since 2014, and we are committed to consolidating our efforts this year, with even more zeal, initiatives and twists, to make AFRIMA the pride of not just the African individual, but also every black person and lover of African music out there.”

Pulse Nigeria

The main ceremony of the All Africa Music awards will be held from Thursday November 3 to Saturday November 6, 2022. It will feature a 4-day fiesta of music, glitz, and glamour, which commences with a welcome soiree, followed by the AFRIMA Music Village, the host city tour, African Music Business Summit, and the exclusive nominees’ party, before culminating with the live awards ceremony broadcast to over 84 countries around the world.