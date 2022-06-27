RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

AFRIMA 2022 Entry Submission Portal to close on August 5th

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

The International Committee of the All African Music Awards (AFRIMA) is reminding all artistes, music professionals and other relevant stakeholders within Africa and across the diaspora to submit their entries for the 2022 AFRIMA edition, before the portal closes on August 5, 2022.

AFRIMA LOGO

According to the AFRIMA Juror, representing Diaspora Northern America, Hadja Kobele Keita, speaking from Washington DC, United States of America, the award platform would not extend the submission date beyond August 5, 2022.

“It is important that all relevant parties submit their entries on time this year. We are a very thorough and transparent organization; and we have a clear process for the award ceremony every year. Once submission of entries ends, we spend time in judging the materials, before we can derive our final nominations list. We also have a specific time allotted to voting." She said in the release.

She further revealed that the process will undergo a thorough independent scrutiny to guarantee its credibility. "The entire process is also audited by a firm of international repute, Pricewaterhousecoopers. We do not just wake up and nominate people. AFRIMA 2022 will be held from November 3 - 6 this year. To achieve this, we cannot extend deadlines at this point.”

Hadja Kobele Keita

According to AFRIMA, all prospective entries must have been created between August 20, 2021 and August 5, 2022, being the year-in-review for all submissions. Artistes, talent managers, music producers, recording companies/labels, video directors, disc jockeys and other relevant stakeholders can submit their work or submit on behalf of their clients via the official AFRIMA website via AFRIMA website.

Interested parties should note that all submissions must be done in consonance with AFRIMA guidelines, terms and conditions, which are also available on the website.

This year’s edition retains its existing categories, all of which are carefully curated to celebrate the best of talents within the African music scene.

A pre-screening and a main screening process will be carried out, respectively, by a world-class 13-member jury composed of seasoned music experts from across the five regions of Africa and in the diaspora, between August 5 to 16, 2022.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

