Organisers of AFRIMA 2019 have unveiled South African actress, Pearl Thusi and Eddie Kadi as hosts of the 6th edition.

In a statement by the organisers, Thusi returns to host the award after hosting the 5th AFRIMA main awards held in Accra, Ghana on November 24, 2018 while Kadi is joining the training as a first time host.

“I’m so excited, especially as a South African, to be an instrument of love and celebration of the African music industry. African entertainment and all her arts constituents are my biggest passion -- learning and growing with them to leave a legacy that is enriching and powerful to the generations to follow. And the annual AFRIMA is the perfect platform for me for this ideal”, remarked Thusi.

Kadi, better known for his witty, clean and conscious jokes, will be aiding Thusi as a co-host. One of the fast-rising forces in the British comedy scene, Kadi says there is no better feeling than hosting the continent’s biggest event. “There is no better feeling than being on the continent celebrating our uniqueness. I am always excited to join my brothers and sisters in highlighting the diverse culture and talents we have across every corner of the continent.”

AFRIMA Associate Producer, Ms. Adenrele Niyi said the hosts play key roles in interpreting and delivering the content for live stage, hence the reason for choosing Pearl and Eddie.

Aderenle went further to say they are two of the best in their respective fields of work.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to hold at the Eko Conference Centre inside Eko Hotel and Suites on Saturday, November 23, 2019.

The ceremony, starting at 7.30 pm, will be broadcast live to over 80 countries.