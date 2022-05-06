African Lullabies Part 2 available to stream via Platoon featuring Asa, Ayra Starr, Karun, Teni, Simi, Wurld and more

Where its predecessor - African Lullabies Part 1 - focused on original compositions by South African singers and songwriters and was sung across various languages, African Lullabies Part 2, expands beyond the borders of South Africa and creates a diverse offering of children’s music in various African languages for babies on the continent and in the diaspora. Most of the recordings are original compositions by the artists, drawing from their experiences in parenthood, African folklore, while others are interpretations of previously released material arranged and re-recorded as lullabies.

On creating her first children’s song, Olayinka Ehi said, “It's important for African Lullabies to be made and it's great that we're doing this for younger children who will be able to play and sing this music for their children. We're starting something that can be passed down for generations to come. It's special for children to hear their language, the sounds that they're used to - it's a special moment for them and something that they will always remember and pass down to their children.”

Since July last year Platoon has ventured into the kid’s music space after recognising the vital need for a rich and diverse offering for children that catered to all kids regardless of the language they speak or the country they’re in, partnering up with musicians and children’s content creators from across the globe and many languages, to become one of the leading children’s music curators in the world.

The full tracklist is as follows:

Psalms of Suli - Hello Little One Teni - One Day Simi - Iya Ni Wura Karun - Dream Lullaby (Wakarirü) Tresor - La Vie Est Belle Olayinka Ehi - Sweet One Asa - Little Darling Ayra Starr - Stars Aymos - Lullaby Song Ntsika - Busuku Benzolo WurlD - Never Alone Manana - In The Morning

Listen African Lullabies Part 2, available now across all streaming platforms.

About Platoon

