Africa Rising Music Conference announces Ambassador Program for 2023 celebrating women making an impact

The five ambassadors are:

• Megane Quashie (Megatronic)

Representing: Femme Fest (Dubai/London)

• Fundiswa Mbambani

Representing: Bridges for Music (Cape Town South Africa)

• Naimah Global

Representing: New Future Records indie label (Zambia/South Africa)

• Namakau Star

Representing: ARMC (South Africa)

• Phelisa Magoqoza

Representing: Viva Con Agua (South Africa)

The ARMC aims to showcase the diverse and dynamic music scene in Africa and provide a platform for music industry players to network, build bridges and collaborate. The conference will feature panel discussions, keynote speeches, workshops and live performances from some of the continent's most exciting and innovative artists.

"This conference is all about celebrating the incredible talent and creativity that Africa has to offer," said conference Communications Lead and Ambassador, Namakau Socika. "We want to bring together the music industry's brightest minds to exchange ideas, build relationships and explore new opportunities in this fast-growing market."

This year's conference will feature a diverse mix of local and international delegates, with a focus on Zambia and Germany. It will offer a dynamic mix of workshops, activations, and performances centered around the hip hop, indie and electronic music industries, as well as the Afro-Euro connection.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with the MTN Bushfire Festival, where we will take artists showcasing at ARMC and international delegates to Bushfire. Delegates will also be part of The Arts Round Table, and artists will get a chance to add an additional show to their trip to South Africa from abroad," said Socika.

This year, the key themes are developing independence, building bridges, and amplifying female voices. After last year's success and support from the likes of Mixmag, Music in Africa, Trace TV Southern Africa, and Paradise Worldwide, we look forward to announcing this year's partners soon, as well as the innovative program. This is a conference not to be missed. We are on a mission to build bridges and create real change in the music ecosystem. This year, the NAC supports ARMC to create 150 jobs for South African musicians and executives, enabling knowledge transfer and better preparation for international exchange.