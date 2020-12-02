Six houses several features from PrettyboyDO to Blaqbonez, KLY, and Minz.

Gathering similarities with the total number of songs on the EP, 6ix houses only six songs, Bad Ting featuring Blaqbonez, City On vibe, Matter, More Ft KLY, Rewind Ft PrettybyDO, and Your Love Ft Minz.

Hybridbwoy drops a body of work that strongly touches the theme of love, tracks like, Matter, More, and Your love are compelling evidence.

Adkore Entertainment artist Hybridbwoy drops wavy EP titled '61X'

Every feature on the EP complements the project, all the featured artists brought their A-game Blaqbonez verse on '"Bad Ting" showcases his amazing flow and cadence his line ‘love is better with a rich nigga’ was hilarious but true, Bad Ting is suitable for late-night rides it has that chill vibe to it as with most of the songs on the Ep.

Next up is ‘City on Vibe’ another one for the chill playlists. KLY delivered precisely on 'More' another song with a strong love theme PrettyboDO and Minz round up the EP with Rewind and Your love respectively with the latter possessing the potential for commercial success the chorus on this song can be quite addictive if marketed the right way.

With production credits from Producawa, Higo, and Kappa Smash, 6ix is available for your streaming delight on all platforms.

