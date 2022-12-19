Details: In an Interview with 10 Magazine UK, Wizkid stated that Hip Hop was dead and this statement drew reactions from Nigerian rappers including YCEE who called Wizkid a failed rapper.
Adesope apologizes to YCEE after accusing him of being ungrateful to Wizkid
Entertainment personality Adesope has tendered an open apology to Nigerian rapper YCEE after he accused him of being ungrateful to Wizkid.
In his reaction to YCEE's statement, media personality Adesope shared a video clip of Wizkid performing at YCEE's show in London 5 years ago. The video made YCEE out to be an ungrateful person who shouldn't have partaken in the criticism directed at Wizkid who called Nigerian rappers broke and nonexistent.
Adesope Apologies: In an interview on COOL FM with Kemi Smallz, Adesope revealed that it wasn't his intention to throw YCEE under the bus with the video he posted.
He revealed that he holds YCEE in high regard while referring to him as one of the most talented rappers in Africa.
