Adesope apologizes to YCEE after accusing him of being ungrateful to Wizkid

In his reaction to YCEE's statement, media personality Adesope shared a video clip of Wizkid performing at YCEE's show in London 5 years ago. The video made YCEE out to be an ungrateful person who shouldn't have partaken in the criticism directed at Wizkid who called Nigerian rappers broke and nonexistent.

Adesope Apologies: In an interview on COOL FM with Kemi Smallz, Adesope revealed that it wasn't his intention to throw YCEE under the bus with the video he posted.