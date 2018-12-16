Adekunle Gold Live In Concert Finale: The thrills and excitement

news

Adekunle Gold sure knew what he was doing when he decided to pull a three-day concert as he was able to blow the minds of his fans.

The last day of the show which took place on Saturday, December 15, 2018, at the prestigious Terra Kulture event center in Victoria Island saw a lot of fans attend the sold-out concert of the music star. Trust us when we say a huge number of Adekunle Gold's fans are beautiful women.

The show which was tagged 'Adekunle Gold Live Concert 2018' was indeed a typical example of how live shows should be held. The lights, his band, the costumes all added glitters to the show.

Adekunle Gold didn't keep fans waiting as the show commenced almost immediately. He took fans to the beginning of his career with his hit songs and some of his latest songs from his most recent album 'Before 30.'

Fans were kept spellbound as the music star made sure he kept all of them on their feet. If you thought the show was going to be a one-man event then you thought wrongly as Adekunle Gold shocked fans when he brought on stage his former record label boss 'Olamide' who they both sang the hit song 'Melo Melo' to the admiration of the fans.

Everyone knows that with a very good live band, anything but the best can be expected. Adekunle Gold's bandmates kept the momentum high all through the event even when he left the stage to change into his second attire of the night. Let's just say Adekunle Gold remains a very good singer as he tried to become a DJ for a few minute and didn't do too bad...too much talent in one person we guess.

Olamide's appearance might have come as a big shock to the fans at the event but when Adekunle Gold introduced 'Asa' who he called his mentor on stage, the fans couldn't believe their eyes as they watched the internationally acclaimed singer perform.

A very interesting moment of the night was when Adekunle Gold asked fans if they had any ex-boyfriends they wanted to get rid off. Interestingly a pretty lady beckoned on him and she was brought on stage. She revealed the identity of the ex (Abdul) who Adekunle Gold tried calling and even though he didn't pick, he sure made the fans laugh and we got to see the humorous side of the singer. So you know Adekunle Gold performed the hit song 'Delilah' to the female fan and the song was dedicated to the unwanted exes in town. And guess who left with AG's sparkling and shining hat? You guessed right...Abdul's ex.

It was indeed a night of memorable fun as Adekunle Gold kept the fans entertained as the seconds continued to tick. He didn't end the show without introducing to everyone his parents who were seated at the VIP section of the venue looking all proud and excited for their son.

Adekunle Gold then informed the fans that his album 'Before 30' was picked for consideration for the Grammys. According to him, even though he wasn't nominated, he was proud to have been considered for the prestigious music awards.

It was indeed an amazing show which went for over two hours as the fans left at the end of the show happy and satisfied for a money well spent.