Adekunle Gold shares Cover Art & Tracklist for upcoming album ‘Tequila Ever After’

After kicking off 2023 on a strong note with the release of his hit single ‘Party No Dey Stop’ featuring Zinoleesky, the hitmaker followed up with two sensational records ‘Omo Eko’ and ‘Do You Mind’ which continue to prepare listeners for the release of his highly anticipated album ‘Tequila Ever After’.

The colorful cover art depicts peace and serenity, and embodies Adekunle Gold’s Rockstar persona ‘Tio Tequila’.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the album cover, Adekunle Gold wears a refreshing smile while posing in the plains surrounded by a beautiful view of nature. The ambience captures his state of mind as he’s relaxed, happy, and basking in the beauty of life.

Shot in the beautiful mountains in California, in comparison to the cover art of his last album ‘Catch Me If You Can’ where he was in motion and in pursuit of the next wave of his artistry, on the cover art of ‘Tequila Ever After’, Adekunle Gold has his feet strongly rooted on the ground. This shows that he has found himself and he’s assured of his greatness while preparing to take his music to new corners of the world.

Adekunle Gold had earlier revealed that his upcoming album started after he had a shot of life-changing Tequila which inspired him to record what he described as the best songs he ever made. In the album cover art, he’s surrounded by vegetation that pays homage to Mexico where the famous liquor originates.

The highly awaited album is set to kick off Adekunle Gold’s Tio Tequila era which is another impressive artistic evolution from the impressive music star who has evolved from a Highlife fusion artist to a Popstar, and now to an international Rockstar.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Tequila Ever After’ packs 18 incredible songs that sees Adekunle Gold solidify his status as an Afrobeats hitmaker, gifted songwriter, and genre-bending maestro while also reaching out to listeners around the world through exciting mega collaborations.

From his releases in 2023, the album cover art, and track, it’s clear that Adekunle Gold is in his Rockstar era and listeners can expect to be blown by Tio Tequila in ‘Tequila Ever After’ which is set for release on July 28, 2023.

The album will be heralded by the arrival of ‘Ogaranya’ which is a captivating party-starter that’s set for release on Friday, July 14. 2023.

‘TEQUILA EVER AFTER’ TRACKLIST

1. Chasing Peace Of Mind

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Party No Dey Stop

3. Soro

4. Tio baby

5. Ogaranya

6. Wrong person

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Don’t be a baby

8. Do you mind

9. Sisi ganja

10. Make it easy

11. Not my problem

ADVERTISEMENT

12. Kere

13. Look what you made me do

14. Omo Eko

15. Come back to me

16. Falling up

ADVERTISEMENT

17. To my own