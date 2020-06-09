Artist: Adekunle Gold
Song Title: Something Different
Genre: Afro-pop
Album: TBA
Date of release: June 8, 2020
Label: TBA
Producer: Blaise Beatz
Video Director: TBA
Details/Takeaway: On a chill Afro-pop vibe, Adekunle Gold rehashes the details of a relationship turned sour. The song is reportedly written by Reekado Banks. This video sees the new father wear a masquerade disguise as attempts to get him close to a woman is constantly rebuffed.
You can listen to the song below;
https://youtu.be/whptJMsHQVI