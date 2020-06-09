Artist: Adekunle Gold

Song Title: Something Different

Genre: Afro-pop

Album: TBA

Date of release: June 8, 2020

Label: TBA

Producer: Blaise Beatz

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: On a chill Afro-pop vibe, Adekunle Gold rehashes the details of a relationship turned sour. The song is reportedly written by Reekado Banks. This video sees the new father wear a masquerade disguise as attempts to get him close to a woman is constantly rebuffed.

You can listen to the song below;

https://youtu.be/whptJMsHQVI