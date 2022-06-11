RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Adekunle Gold previews unreleased single while performing in Canada

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

On Saturday 11th June, 2022 the video of Afrobeats star Adekunle Gold performing an unreleased single in Canada was posted on Twitter by @EmmanOwoniyi.

Adekunle Gold
Adekunle Gold

The unreleased single has Adekunle Gold blending dancehall melody with his trademark Afropop style. The Kel P produced single excited fans at the concert as they enjoyed the privilege of previewing an unreleased song from the sensational Afrobeats star.

Recommended articles

READ ALSO: Adekunle Gold announces 'Catch Me If You Can - The Tour' 19- city US and Canada tour, June-July 2022

Adekunle Gold is currently touring the United States and Canada and Afrobeats fans in both country will be looking forward to more exclusive previews. While fans both at home and abroad will be eagerly awaiting the release of the new single.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Adekunle Gold previews unreleased single while performing in Canada

Adekunle Gold previews unreleased single while performing in Canada

Introducing OD: The new kid on the block asking for mercy

Introducing OD: The new kid on the block asking for mercy

10 Songs that best describe the APC and PDP primaries [Pulse List]

10 Songs that best describe the APC and PDP primaries [Pulse List]

Future Sounds Vol.11 featuring Beekay, Ladé , Ugoccie, Badsome, Siki, and more

Future Sounds Vol.11 featuring Beekay, Ladé , Ugoccie, Badsome, Siki, and more

Nobody changed the direction of music like I did Blaqbones insists he dropped the best album of 2021

"Nobody changed the direction of music like I did" Blaqbones insists he dropped the best album of 2021

Chris Brown teases new single featuring Wizkid

Chris Brown teases new single featuring Wizkid

Never let a confused man waste your time - Tacha reacts to EmmaRose breakup

Never let a confused man waste your time - Tacha reacts to EmmaRose breakup

BBNaija Reunion: Liquorose and Emmanuel share more shocking details in episode 7

BBNaija Reunion: Liquorose and Emmanuel share more shocking details in episode 7

Justin Bieber’s face paralysed after being diagnosed with rare disorder

Justin Bieber’s face paralysed after being diagnosed with rare disorder

Trending

An outsider's view of how Kizz Daniel went from industry pariah to having Nigerian parents in a chokehold [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Kizz Daniel (Audiomack)

God's Timing Is The Best,' but Naira Marley's album isn't [Pulse Album Review]

NAIRA MARLEY - GTTB ALBUM ART

Omah Lay and Justin Bieber perform 'Attention' for the first time [Video]

Omah Lay and Justin Bieber (TheRhythm)

How the DJ stole the show at APC presidential primaries

DJ Benny