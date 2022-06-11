The unreleased single has Adekunle Gold blending dancehall melody with his trademark Afropop style. The Kel P produced single excited fans at the concert as they enjoyed the privilege of previewing an unreleased song from the sensational Afrobeats star.
Adekunle Gold previews unreleased single while performing in Canada
On Saturday 11th June, 2022 the video of Afrobeats star Adekunle Gold performing an unreleased single in Canada was posted on Twitter by @EmmanOwoniyi.
Adekunle Gold is currently touring the United States and Canada and Afrobeats fans in both country will be looking forward to more exclusive previews. While fans both at home and abroad will be eagerly awaiting the release of the new single.
